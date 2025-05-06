Assam Board Releases HSLC Compartmental Exam Routine for 2025

The Assam State School Education Board (Div – I), Guwahati, has released the official schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination 2025. The examinations will be held from May 23 to May 29, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts each day, the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The exam schedule is as follows:

May 23 (Friday):

Morning: MIL/*English (IL)

Afternoon: Sanskrit (E)

May 24 (Saturday):

Morning: Social Science

May 26 (Monday):

Morning: General Mathematics

May 27 (Tuesday):

Morning: English

Afternoon: Arabic (E), Persian (E), Assamese (E)

May 28 (Wednesday):

Morning: General Science

May 29 (Thursday):

Morning: Advanced Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E)

Afternoon: Hindi (E)

Important Instructions:

Students must report to the examination centres by 8:15 a.m. for the morning shift and by 12:45 p.m. for the afternoon shift. They will be given a 15-minute reading period before the start of each exam. The Board has also clarified that elective language papers, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Manipuri, and Santhali, will have common question papers for Group A and Group B students, with Group A being treated as IL (Indian Language).

Furthermore, for subjects like English, General Mathematics, General Science, and Social Science, candidates must answer both the Objective and Descriptive sections separately to qualify.

Official Examination Notice

