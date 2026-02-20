Assam's Border Villages to Witness Inclusive Growth Under VVP-II: Atul Bora

Assam border protection and development minister Atul Bora on Friday said that the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has led to inclusive growth and development of the bordering villages of Assam. Bora delivered the welcoming address during Amit Shah's Silchar visit to officially inaugurate the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II).

Bora welcomed the gathering in which political and administrative dignitaries were present. Speaking on the occasion, he described the day as a historic moment, not only for Barak Valley but for the entire state of Assam. He highlighted that the government’s focus on border area development, public safety, and prosperity is now translating into concrete progress.

Govt's Commitment To Development

“The presence of Amit Shah today reflects the central government’s commitment alongside Assam’s vision under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Bora said. He emphasised that long-standing security concerns in border areas have been addressed, and connectivity to the Barak Valley has improved significantly.

Bora also underscored the administration’s efforts to tackle the sensitive foreigners issue, crediting joint initiatives by Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarma for considering it in policymaking.

The Vibrant Village Programme, he added, is designed for inclusive growth, ensuring that border villages are not left at the periphery but are central to Assam’s and India’s development. Key projects include grid electrification, telecommunication improvements, and development interventions in nine districts covering 140 villages across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, and Mankachar.