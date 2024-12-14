Broad Daylight Robbery in Assam's Kamrup; Thieves Flee With Cash, Gold

In a shocking incident at Uparhali in Assam’s South Kamrup, thieves struck in broad daylight looting cash worth Rs 10,000 on Saturday, sources said.

As per reports, miscreants targeted the vehicle of a person named Utpalananda Acharya smashing the glass of his XUV500 car bearing registration number AS 01 BE 0202.

Acharya, hailing from Xoru Tezpur, was targeted while he, along with his wife, went to the weekly market after dropping their child at school. As per sources, the robbers made off with the cash and 20 grams of gold jewelry purchased for a wedding.

The incident occurred right in front of the Uparhali market, within the jurisdiction of the Bijoynagar Police Outpost.

Similar cases of thieves smashing car windows and looting valuables have been reported in the Bijoynagar area over the past several days. Despite these recurring incidents, Bijoynagar police have yet to apprehend any culprits or curb such activities effectively, sources informed.