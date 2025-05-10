'Jammu Hasn't Faced This Since 1971': Omar Abdullah Slams Pakistan for Civilian Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned recent actions by the Pakistani military, accusing it of targeting Indian civilians and escalating tensions along the border. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said Pakistani forces had sent drones into Jammu and Anantnag to cause casualties.

“This level of targeting in Jammu hasn’t been seen since 1971,” Abdullah stated. “Our defence forces have done an excellent job in neutralising the drones sent by Pakistan. Attempts to target Anantnag in Kashmir also failed due to the alertness of our security forces.”

Referring to a recent deadly attack, Abdullah said, “It wasn’t India that initiated this. It was Pakistan that killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam. We had to respond. But now, with the situation worsening, Pakistan must realise they won’t gain anything from such actions. The only way to control the situation is for them to silence their guns.”

The Chief Minister also pointed to two separate incidents that occurred on the same night, one around 9:00 PM and another at 4:30 AM, suggesting deliberate escalation by Pakistan. “If the situation worsens further, it is Pakistan that will face greater consequences,” he warned.

In Poonch, heavy casualties were reported following shelling by the Pakistani military. During a visit to a hospital in Jammu, the Chief Minister noted that all injured civilians were receiving treatment. One severely wounded man was transferred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh for surgery and is currently under care. The Deputy CM is also planning to visit Poonch to meet the victims.

Addressing the condition of displaced families, Abdullah said, “We are doing our best to provide three meals a day, sanitation, medical facilities, and transportation, including ambulances, at relief camps. While it is not ideal, the safety of our people is our top priority.”

On the issue of military preparedness, Abdullah added, “If Pakistan wants its drones destroyed by ours, they should know our equipment is more powerful. Any further escalation will only result in losses for them. We are ready, but we also want peace. If they silence their guns, so will we.”

The situation remains tense along the border, with authorities closely monitoring developments and urging Pakistan to de-escalate.

