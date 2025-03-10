Assam Budget 2025: Rs 350 Crore Boost for Cultural Preservation & Research

The Assam government has unveiled a significant financial push for cultural preservation, educational research, and infrastructure development in its 2025-26 budget, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the state’s rich heritage. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday, March 10, outlines Rs 350 crore in allocations to bolster key cultural and academic institutions.

Rs 100 Crore Grant for Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra

In a major step towards modernizing and preserving Assamese heritage, the government has announced a one-time grant of Rs 100 crore for Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra (SSK). The funds, to be disbursed in two equal annual installments, will support advanced research, modern preservation techniques, and documentation initiatives, ensuring that the legacy of Assam’s cultural icon remains accessible for generations to come.

Multipurpose Cultural Complexes for Ethnic Communities

Recognizing the diversity of Assam’s indigenous tribes and ethnic groups, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore to construct 20 Multipurpose Cultural Complexes across various districts and co-districts. Each complex will receive Rs 25 crore, serving as dedicated spaces for the promotion and celebration of distinct cultural identities.

Rs 50 Crore for Majuli Cultural University

The government has also earmarked Rs 50 crore for Majuli Cultural University, to be released in two installments, aimed at enhancing its educational, research, and cultural programs. This move aligns with Assam’s broader vision of strengthening cultural studies and indigenous knowledge systems.

Madhupur Sattra Preservation & Heritage Status Bid

A major project worth Rs 50 crore has been planned for the preservation of Madhupur Sattra in Cooch Behar, a historically significant Vaishnavite monastery with deep ties to Assam’s spiritual and cultural history. The state government has also urged the Centre to recognize Madhupur Sattra as a heritage site, ensuring its long-term conservation.

ABILAC to Get ₹50 Crore for Infrastructure & Research

The Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture (ABILAC) has been allocated rs 50 crore over the next three financial years. This funding will be directed towards infrastructure upgrades and advanced research initiatives, further cementing Assam’s role as a hub for linguistic and cultural studies.

With these allocations, the 2025-26 Assam budget underscores the state’s commitment to preserving its cultural legacy, fostering academic excellence, and promoting ethnic diversity. The financial support to these key institutions is expected to strengthen research, encourage artistic expression, and safeguard Assam’s unique traditions for future generations.