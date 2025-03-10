Assam Budget: New Initiatives to Curb Human-Wildlife Conflicts

In a significant step toward mitigating human- wildlife conflict, the Assam government has announced a series of initiatives aimed at safeguarding both human lives and biodiversity. Presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog outlined key measures, including an increase in ex-gratia compensation and enhanced habitat protection strategies.

A major highlight of the budget is the increase in ex-gratia compensation for human fatalities caused by wildlife encounters, rising from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, compensation for crop damage due to wildlife incursions has been substantially raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per bigha, offering relief to affected farmers.

The budget also proposes a revamp of Kaziranga National Park, one of Assam’s premier wildlife sanctuaries. Under this initiative, aging safari Gypsies will be replaced with modern, eco-friendly vehicles, preferably electric, to minimize environmental impact. The Tourism Department will introduce a bank-assisted financing model to facilitate this transition, with a dedicated budget allocation of Rs 20 crore.

To further mitigate human- wildlife conflicts, the government has launched the Gaja Mitra Scheme in five districts identified as the most vulnerable to elephant-related incidents—Goalpara, Udalguri, Nagaon, Baksa, and Sonitpur. The scheme will focus on enriching elephant habitats, deploying AI-powered camera traps for real-time alerts, and advancing paddy procurement to minimize human-elephant confrontations. Additionally, specialized Gaja Mitra teams will be formed to assist in conflict resolution and ensure swift action in affected areas.

Aiming for a long-term solution, the government will promote the commercial production of Napier grass, a fast-growing fodder that serves as a natural barrier against elephant crop raids. The initiative will also support the production of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), with a leading industrial house already expressing interest in exploring economic opportunities under this program.

The budget also prioritizes the safety of Assam’s primates, including the endangered Hoolock Gibbons and Golden Langurs. Scientifically designed canopy bridges with safety nets will be installed across major wildlife corridors to prevent fatal accidents caused by infrastructure encroachments. Additionally, power infrastructure in wildlife movement zones will be fortified, with overhead transmission lines being insulated and open transformers safeguarded to prevent electrocution incidents.

With these initiatives, the Assam government has demonstrated a strong commitment to wildlife conservation while addressing the challenges faced by local communities. By increasing compensation, introducing innovative habitat management strategies, and integrating technology-driven solutions, the budget lays a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife in the state.