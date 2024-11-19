Assam Cabinet Greenlights Renaming Karimganj District To Sribhumi

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to renaming the Karimganj district to ‘Sribhumi’ referring to the ‘the land of Maa Lakshmi’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. “Karimganj will be called Sribhumi from now on,” he said in a press conference today.

Sarma said, “We had changed names of various rural areas across different districts of Assam. Taking this forward, the state cabinet today decided to change Karimganj district’s name to Sribhumi district. Karimganj will be called Sribhumi from now on.”

Explaining the decision, he said that the names of those places that do not have any historic significance will be changed in a phased manner. For example, he said, “Kalapahar doesn’t have a historic significance. In the same way, Karimganj also doesn’t have any significance. There is no meaning of Karimganj in Assamese and Bengali dictionaries. The word Sribhumi has a meaning, that’s why we have renamed it. We are gradually going through the process of renaming the places.”

Meanwhile, the move will also honour Rabindranath Tagore who had named this region as Sribhumi of undivided India, the Chief Minister said in a post on social media. “Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj District in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi,” the post read.

It added, “Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people.”

Notably, the Assam Chief Minister also spoke about several key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held today.

