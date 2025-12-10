Assam: Cement Truck Topples in Bokakhat; Driver, Handyman Crushed to Death

Two persons were killed in a deadly road accident at Bokakhat under Assam’s Golaghat district late Tuesday night.

The mishap occurred when a cement-laden truck (registration number AS 03 BC 3451), travelling from Nagaon towards Jorhat, lost control near Royal Awas at Latabari in Bokakhat and skidded into a roadside ditch.

The driver died instantly after hitting the steering wheel with force, while the handyman was crushed to death under the weight of the cement bags.

Upon receiving information, Bokakhat Police and the traffic department rushed to the scene. With the help of a JCB, the bodies of both the driver and the handyman were recovered from the heavily damaged vehicle.

Both victims are believed to be residents of Nagaon’s Doboka area, though their exact identities couldn’t be confirmed.

