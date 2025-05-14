Assam Christian Forum Welcomes Court’s Dismissal of Healing Act Case Against Bhuyan

The Assam Christian Forum has welcomed the Golaghat District Court’s decision to dismiss all charges against Pranjal Bhuyan, 38, who was arrested under the controversial Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Act, 2024. The case, which sparked widespread concern across the Christian community in Assam, was thrown out by the court after finding the allegations “entirely unfounded.”

Advertisment

Bhuyan, a private tutor and active member of the Golaghat Baptist Church, was arrested on November 23, 2024, on accusations of practising "magical healing" with alleged intent to convert individuals during Bible discussions. His arrest marked the first known instance of a church member being booked under the new Act.

Following a thorough review of evidence, the Golaghat District Court ruled in Bhuyan’s favour on May 13, bringing immense relief to his family, church community, and supporters. The Assam Christian Forum credited Advocate Johnny Baksh of Golaghat for his “unwavering legal defense and commitment to justice.”

“This judgment is a testament to the judiciary’s impartiality and its role in upholding the rule of law,” the Forum said in a statement. It also reaffirmed its faith in the Indian Constitution, particularly Article 25, which ensures the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.

The Forum, while expressing gratitude for the court’s ruling, raised concerns over the misuse of the Assam Healing Act. “Such legislation, though well-intentioned, must be implemented with care. Mr. Bhuyan’s arrest has exposed its potential for abuse,” the statement read.

Calling for responsible governance, the Forum urged the authorities to prevent wrongful targeting of individuals based on their faith and to foster an inclusive environment that promotes communal harmony.

The Forum also reiterated its commitment to religious freedom, interfaith dialogue, and protection from legal discrimination. It extended its heartfelt thanks to Advocate Baksh, the Golaghat Baptist Church, and all those who stood by Bhuyan throughout his legal ordeal.

Also Read: Meet Justice Gavai: India’s New Chief Justice Sworn In Today