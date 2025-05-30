Assam: CID Nabs Bank Manager in Bribery Case After Midnight Probe

The branch manager of the Central Bank of India’s Dhamdhama branch, Birendra Kumar, was caught red-handed by the CID while accepting a bribe late Thursday evening. The investigation began in the evening and continued until around 2:20 AM.

According to sources, Birendra Kumar was apprehended while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a customer in exchange for granting a loan. The investigating team began their inquiry in the evening and arrested the bank official after completing their probe.

The accused bank official refrained from making any comments to the media. It is noteworthy that the Dhamdhama Central Bank branch has faced corruption allegations in the past.

