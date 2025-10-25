Assam CM Aims to Create More ‘Lakhpati Baideus’ With ₹10,000 Entrepreneurship Grant

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 18,745 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a programme held in the Ramkrishna Nagar assembly segment of Sribhumi district. The initiative covers 17,425 women from rural areas and 1,320 from urban areas.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said the scheme aims to make women in Assam financially self-reliant. Under this initiative, each beneficiary in the Ramkrishna Nagar constituency is being provided with a cheque of ₹10,000 to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.

“The objective is to help our sisters become Lakhpati Baideus,” CM Sarma said, adding that around 40 lakh women across Assam are part of 4 lakh SHGs engaged in various income-generating activities with government and bank support.

He explained that beneficiaries can use the fund individually or collectively through their SHGs for activities such as dairy farming, poultry, piggery, tailoring, or other small businesses. Women whose husbands run small ventures can also invest the amount to expand their family income.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will assess the utilisation of the funds, and those who use it productively will receive ₹25,000 in the next phase, followed by ₹50,000 in the third year. “Our mission is to create more Lakhpati Baideus across Assam,” he said, highlighting success stories such as Sangeeta Singha of Tulsi SHG, who became a Lakhpati Baideu through weaving and tailoring, and Niyati Bala Baishnab of Deep SHG, who achieved the same through dairy farming.

CM Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring women’s dignity and safety. Referring to earlier steps against child marriage, he said a new law would soon be enacted to prohibit polygamy in Assam.

He also mentioned that the state is working to help poor families live with dignity through welfare schemes like Orunodoi, under which beneficiaries receive ₹1,250 per month. From January next year, an additional ₹250 will be provided for the purchase of LPG cylinders.

The Chief Minister further announced that while the Centre continues to provide free rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Assam government will distribute lentils, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates from November 7 to all ration-card holders.

In another major announcement, CM Sarma said the upcoming Assembly Session in November will see the introduction of a bill to grant land pattas to members of the tea tribe community residing in labour lines of tea estates.

Highlighting ongoing development projects in Ramkrishna Nagar, the Chief Minister said that major works have been sanctioned, including ₹100 crore for roads under Asom Mala, ₹12 crore for a stadium, ₹31 crore for a girls’ college, and ₹20 crore for upgrading higher secondary school infrastructure. A ₹600-crore medical college project has also been approved for the constituency.

Appreciating local MLA Bijoy Malakar for his efforts, CM Sarma added that the government will implement a project for the preservation and development of Son Beel and construct a new bridge at Dullavcherra.

The event was attended by Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai, Minister of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Krishnendu Paul, MP Kripanath Mallah, MLAs Bijoy Malakar and Siddique Ahmed, Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntalmani Sharma Bordoloi, and several other dignitaries.

