30 Lakh Women to Become ‘Lakhpati Baideus’: Assam Govt's 10-Year Roadmap

The Assam government has decided on a plan to transform 30 lakh women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into “Lakhpati Baideu” – individuals earning an annual income of Rs 1 lakh. This initiative, aimed at fostering women’s financial independence, is projected to generate a business worth Rs 30,000 crore annually over the next decade.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, highlighted the state’s commitment to women’s empowerment, saying that it is essential for Assam’s overall progress. He revealed that currently, around 8.5 lakh women in the state have already reached the Lakhpati Didi status, earning Rs 1 lakh annually through their businesses.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have stressed the importance of women’s empowerment. Assam cannot progress unless we empower women. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, we are working towards this empowerment by targeting 30 lakh SHG members,” Dass said.

He added, “At present, there are about 8.5 lakh Lakhpati Didis, and we aim to extend this number to 30 lakh women. If we achieve this, their collective business will amount to around Rs 3,000 crore annually. To support this initiative, we are providing Rs 10,000 each to SHG members in the coming months and linking them with banks to secure loans up to Rs 1 lakh. So far, 10,900 scooters have been distributed to Jeevika Sakhi and GP Sakhi workers, with Rs 500 monthly assistance for fuel costs. Next year, an additional 5,000 scooters will be distributed.”

The Minister also highlighted significant financial support from both the state and central governments. He stated that the central government has provided Rs 1,577 crore as a revolving fund and capital subsidy, which has been distributed among women SHGs. Additionally, the Assam Chief Minister has released Rs 445 crore under the Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana.

“With continuous support, we are confident that 30 lakh SHG women will achieve financial independence. If each woman earns Rs 1 lakh annually, it will result in a business worth Rs 3,000 crore. Over the next 10 years, we expect this figure to grow exponentially, reaching Rs 30,000 crore, which will significantly boost Assam’s GDP,” Dass said.

The Minister also praised the success of the recently concluded Asomi Saras Mela organized by the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM). This year, women SHGs and entrepreneurs achieved record-breaking sales worth Rs 19.69 crore, a significant jump from last year’s figure of Rs 8 crore.

Highlighting the achievements, Dass said, “The Asomi Saras Mela showcases the power of local entrepreneurship. We are promoting the Prime Minister’s Local for Vocal initiative, and the public response has been overwhelming. For instance, the Purnima Mahila Self-Help Group from Lakhimpur district sold handloom products worth Rs 1.04 crore this year. Similarly, the district-level Saras Mela in Dibrugarh recorded a business of Rs 3 crore.”

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and economic development. “The Prime Minister and the Assam Chief Minister are dedicated to uplifting women through various schemes and initiatives. Additionally, the central government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for several agricultural products to support farmers,” Dass added.