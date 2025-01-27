Assam CM Attends Tai Ethnic Cultural Festival, Highlights Tai-Ahom Legacy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the third Tai Ethnic Cultural Festival' and the first 'International Tai Youth Festival' on January 26, 2025, in Dibrugarh district's Tengakhat.

The events were organized by the United Tai Ethnic Socio-Cultural Organization to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Tai-Ahom community.

During his address, CM Sarma underscored the pivotal role played by the Tai Ahoms in Assam’s political, social, cultural, and economic development. He also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Assam government to preserve and promote the community’s legacy.

These include the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site, efforts to preserve the Rang Ghar, and the establishment of a museum at Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra.

CM Sarma further mentioned the 52-foot statue of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha at Tipam and the statue of Lachit Barphukan at Hollongapar as symbols of Assam’s rich history.

The festival showcased vibrant displays of Tai-Ahom art, cuisine, traditional attire, and cultural practices, celebrating the community's contributions to the state’s identity and history.