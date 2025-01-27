After Uttarakhand, Assam CM Pledges To Implement Uniform Civil Code

After Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to officially implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted saying that the set of laws will soon be implemented in the state.

Advertisment

Sarma said, “Uttarakhand has enacted Uniform Civil Code which comes into force from today. UCC will soon be implemented across the country as well as in Assam.”

Notably, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the UCC rules manual and an online portal for applications under the new legal framework at his camp office in Dehradun. The state Cabinet had approved the UCC rules manual on January 20, following preparatory measures, including the training of officials, which commenced on January 13.

The newly launched online portal is designed to streamline processes for both citizens and government officials. It features Aadhaar-based verification, AI-driven translation services across 22 Indian languages, and integration with over 13 departments and services, such as birth and death registrations and district and high courts. The system is cloud-based and equipped with disaster recovery mechanisms.

An official source highlighted key features of the UCC, stating, “The government has set separate fees for expedited registration under the Tatkal service. The registration and termination process for live-in relationships has also been simplified. Termination applications by one partner will require confirmation from the other partner. In testamentary succession, wills can be uploaded on the portal for online registration, modification, revalidation, or revival.”

To ensure accessibility, the government has authorized Common Service Centres (CSCs) to assist citizens with online registration. In remote and mountainous regions with limited internet access, CSC agents will offer door-to-door services. Additionally, Village Panchayat Development Officers have been designated as sub-registrars in rural areas to facilitate local-level registration.

The UCC was developed based on recommendations from a five-member expert panel led by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2024, was passed in the Assembly on February 7 and subsequently received Presidential assent, leading to its official notification on March 12. Although the government had initially aimed to implement the UCC before Uttarakhand’s 24th Foundation Day on November 9, the timeline was extended to complete staff training.

Also Read: BJP Will Implement UCC In Every State: Amit Shah Tells Rajya Sabha