Jayanta Baruah Felicitated By Tai-Ahom Students' Union On Lachit Divas

The birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan was celebrated with great reverence by the All Tai-Ahom Students' Union Central Committee, in collaboration with the Charaideo District Committee and the Tai-Ahom Students' Union Regional Committee, along with the local community. The three-day event, held on Sunday, was filled with various cultural and academic programs, commemorating the legacy of the brave Ahom general.

The third and final day of the celebrations featured a public meeting, where the event organizers unveiled a special publication titled 'Saraighatia' in honour of the occasion. The release of the publication was marked by a solemn atmosphere, with senior journalist Zarir Hussein unveiling the document.

In addition to the publication launch, the All Tai-Ahom Students' Union Central Committee honoured prominent individuals for their contributions to the preservation and promotion of the region's culture, language, and identity. Jayanta Baruah, the editor of Asomiya Pratidin, was felicitated for his continued work in these fields. Baruah was presented with a gamocha, a traditional Assamese headgear (japi), ceremonial cloth, and a certificate of appreciation.

Receiving the honour graciously, Jayanta Baruah shared his thoughts on his work, particularly his effort to publish a Braille version of the Hemkosh dictionary. He emphasized that the intention behind the Braille edition was not to set a world record but to provide visually impaired students with the opportunity to learn Assamese and address their long-standing educational needs. Baruah expressed his deep satisfaction with the work, stating that true fulfilment comes when the community recognizes such efforts. He also spoke of the valour and heroism of Lachit Borphukan, drawing parallels between his legacy and the work being done for the Assamese language and culture.

The public meeting was attended by several distinguished members, including Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai-Ahom Students' Union, and Chief Advisor Dulal Baruah, along with other dignitaries. Before the meeting, two special guests from the Tai-Ahom Students' Union were formally welcomed by the Charaideo District Committee members.

The three-day event was a testament to the community's commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Assam while honouring the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who remains a symbol of bravery and pride for the Assamese people.

