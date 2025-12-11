President Murmu, PM Modi Condole Truck Tragedy In Arunachal

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed deep condolences after a devastating accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, where a truck carrying 22 labourers, most of whom were from Assam, plunged off a mountainside.

In a post on social media, President Murmu said she was pained by the tragedy and offered her prayers for the families who lost their loved ones, adding that she hoped for a swift recovery of the injured.

Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Prime Minister, in a message shared by the PMO, echoed her sentiments and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, with the families of each deceased to receive Rs 2 lakh and the injured Rs 50,000.

Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each…

The accident occurred on a remote stretch near KM 40, but the gravity of the incident surfaced only late Wednesday when the lone survivor managed to reach the Chipra GREF Camp to alert authorities. The survivor’s account suggested that the truck skidded off a dangerous mountain road and plummeted nearly 200 metres into a dense and rugged forest gorge. The area, located around 12 kilometres before Chaglagam, is known for its difficult terrain and scarce connectivity.

With no prior report from contractors, local agencies, or representatives about the missing workers, the administration launched an immediate search and rescue operation. On Thursday, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, assisted by medical teams, GREF personnel, local police, NDRF units and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hayuliang, began combing the slopes.

After nearly four hours of intense search efforts, rescue teams located the wreckage around 11:55 am. The truck was discovered approximately 200 metres below the road in a steep, heavily forested re-entrant, an area so concealed by thick foliage that it remained unseen from both aerial surveys and the road above. Officials confirmed that 18 bodies have been sighted so far, with retrieval operations underway using belay rope systems owing to the extreme difficulty of the terrain.

SP Anjaw has reached the site, while the District Medical Officer is en route to oversee the evacuation of survivors and the shifting of mortal remains. The State Disaster Response Force, requisitioned by the Deputy Commissioner, is also heading to the location to support the continuing rescue and recovery efforts.

The challenging landscape, combined with the depth of the gorge and the dense cover, has made the operation arduous, but authorities continue to work to account for all individuals who were on board the ill-fated vehicle.

