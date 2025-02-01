Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 56th Birthday Marked by Nationwide Tributes

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma received warm birthday wishes from across the nation as he turned 56 on February 1. Prominent leaders and well-wishers took to social media platforms and public events to extend their greetings.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Birthday greetings to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. I commend his efforts to boost Assam’s growth and empower the people of the state. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his wishes, stating, “Warm birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Your dedicated efforts to bring about real changes in people's lives with Modi Ji's vision are paving the way for a developed and united Assam. May you stay blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his sentiments, saying, “Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal added, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the energetic Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. His unwavering commitment to development has been transforming the state and driving it towards greater growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in the service of the people.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished, “Wishing a very happy birthday to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose hard work and dynamism are taking the growth journey of Assam to greater heights. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health and happiness in the year ahead.”

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya sent his warm wishes as well, saying, “Warm birthday greetings to the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. His leadership and commitment have led to remarkable progress in Assam, driving the state towards holistic development and prosperity. May God bless him with a long and healthy life.”

In Assam’s Charaideo district, BJP MLA from Sonari constituency, Dharmeswar Konwar, paid homage to the Chief Minister by lighting a lamp at the historic Charaideo Maidam, wishing him a long life.

Celebrations took place across various parts of the state. In the Hattigor Tea Garden playground in Udalguri district, an event was organized by BTR Executive Member Sanjit Tanti. The event featured a multi-religious prayer and an Assam-based drawing competition where nearly 500 participants, from both Assam and outside the state, competed to draw a portrait of the Chief Minister.

The day was also marked by large gatherings of well-wishers presenting traditional Assamese gamosas, flower bouquets, and other tokens of appreciation. Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the warm greetings, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The well-wishes of the people give me courage and strength."

Additionally, today marked the inauguration of the OPD services at Pragjyotishpur Medical College, as well as the opening of the bridge at Jagi Bhakatgaon, Morigaon. The Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Abhiyan (Self-Reliant Campaign) was also launched today, further enhancing the celebrations surrounding his special day.

