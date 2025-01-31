Assam Cabinet Extends Apun Ghar Benefits, De-Notifies 3 Proposed Reserve Forests

With the Assam government deciding to increase the maximum amount from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for home loans for state government employees under the Apun Ghar scheme, many older employees complained of missing out on an additional Rs 15 lakh loan, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

To address this, the Assam cabinet today approved an additional Rs 15 lakh home loan for 37,277 older state government employees, the Chief Minister informed.

He said, “In a cabinet decision some time ago, we had decided to raise the maximum loan amount to Rs 30 lakh instead of the previous Rs 15 lakh. That is, from now on, government employees will be able to take loans from banks under the Apun Ghar scheme through the government.”

“Some older employees complained that they got only Rs 15 lakh, while new ones are getting Rs 30 lakh. They said that they wanted the additional Rs 15 lakh loan. So the cabinet today decided that 37,277 employees who got only Rs 15 lakh earlier, will be able to avail another Rs 15 lakh home loan from banks under the Apun Ghar scheme,” Sarma added.

In another important decision, the Assam cabinet decided to de-notify three proposed reserve forests—all in the Tinsukia district to allow villagers there to avail land pattas. The Chief Minister said that the villages that came under these areas, will be turned into revenue villages which will allow over 20,000 population to apply for permanent land pattas.

Sarma said, “The Assam cabinet today decided to de-notify three proposed reserve forests— Talpathar, Mohongpathar and 1st Addition to Duarmarah—all in Tinsukia and turn the villages there into revenue villages.”

“This means that over 20,000 people there will now be able to avail land pattas which they earlier could not due to the area being marked as proposed reserve forest,” he added.

Other Key Decisions

Extension of Mission Basundhara 3.0 Application Timeline

To enable eligible people to avail services under Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Assam cabinet approved the application resumption window till February 15, 2025.

Exemption from Three-Generation Domicile Policy

The Assam cabinet approved exemption of three generation domicile policy in review of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and rejected applications to Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Matak, Chutia and Ahom communities for extension of services under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

