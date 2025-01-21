Loud Explosion While Burning Papers Rocks Charaideo Sessions Court

A loud explosion rocked the Charaideo district and sessions judge’s court on Tuesday. The explosion occurred at around 1:25 pm causing a painfully loud bang when a court-appointed police official was burning non-essential documents in a pile inside the court premises.

The incident drew a large crowd with shocked advocates expressing their astonishment at the sudden and deafening sound. “At first we heard some small explosions and thought glass bottles were bursting in the fire. After a while, there was an ear-shattering noise like that of a cylinder blast, only louder. We came running out to see what had happened,” said an advocate at the court.

The explosion caused the fire to spread, burning down a significant portion of the grass cover around the court. Asked if it could have been an improvised explosive device (IED), the advocate further said, “We don’t know what it was, but there must have been some explosive material in the fire that burst.”

Notably, one Nishan Das, a temporary employee at the lawyers’ association, was injured in the incident and was rushed for treatment. About half an hour after the explosion, fire tenders reached the scene and the flames were doused.

A Sonari police team also reached after a while to investigate the incident and find out the cause of the explosion. Further details are awaited.

