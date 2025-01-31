Budget 2025 Live Updates: Tax Reforms Likely In Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Straight Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1, the most by any minister in a row. This brings her closer to Morarji Desai’s record of 10 budgets. She remains India’s first full-time woman finance minister, retaining her role under PM Modi’s third term.
Budget 2025 is expected to prioritize the agriculture sector and may introduce significant tax reforms, such as phasing out the old tax regime and offering zero income tax for individuals earning less than Rs 10 lakh annually. However, these reforms have not been confirmed yet.
A key theme of the budget will be balancing fiscal consolidation with economic growth, especially amid rising inflation. Additionally, there are expectations for the real estate sector to receive ‘industry’ status and for the government to provide budgetary support for the development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).
Economic Survey
Earlier today, the Economic Survey was tabled which highlighted that India’s employment growth witnessed a marginal 1.5 per cent rise, and corporate profitability was the most in the last 15 years. A strong growth in financials, energy and automobiles contributed to this.
Corporate profitability rose to its highest in FY24 since FY08, while the profit-to-GDP ratio among the Nifty 500 companies went up to 4.8 per cent from 2.1 per cent in FY03. Large corporations outperformed small firms in terms of profitability, especially in non-financial sectors.
Feb 01, 2025 08:17 IST
What to expect from Budget 2025?
The Union Budget 2025-26, set to be presented on Saturday, is expected to balance economic growth with fiscal prudence while addressing the needs of taxpayers, businesses, and key industries. Anticipation is high for tax relief, with expectations of revised tax slabs, increased exemption limits, and higher standard deductions. Businesses, particularly in real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, AI, EVs, and renewable energy, seek supportive measures, while fiscal consolidation remains a priority, with a projected fiscal deficit reduction to 4.8 per cent in FY26.
Industry leaders are advocating for sector-specific reforms, including tax rationalization for real estate, increased home loan interest deduction limits, and LTCG tax relief. The healthcare sector seeks a spending boost to 2.5 per cent of GDP, GST reduction on health insurance premiums, and incentives for digital health solutions. MSMEs demand improved credit access, while emerging sectors like AI, EVs, and renewable energy expect financial support and policy incentives. Businesses also favor a 15 per cent rise in capital expenditure to sustain economic momentum, with 60 per cent anticipating GDP growth between 6.5 and 7 per cent in FY25.
Tax simplification remains a key focus, with expectations of a modernized Direct Tax Code (DTC) to replace the outdated Income Tax Act and streamline TDS/TCS provisions. Infrastructure development is another critical area, with calls for increased investments in roads, railways, and logistics to enhance export competitiveness. Businesses seek efficiency improvements and an extension of interest equalization schemes to strengthen India’s global trade standing. Additionally, greater collaboration between educational institutions and industries is expected to build a job-ready workforce in IT, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Jan 31, 2025 21:28 IST
Employment Growth Sluggish While Corporate Profits Rise: Economic Survey
While India’s employment growth witnessed a marginal 1.5 per cent rise, corporate profitability was the most in the last 15 years. A strong growth in financials, energy and automobiles contributed to this, according to the Economic Survey.
Jan 31, 2025 21:27 IST
Budget Session: Highlights of President Murmu's Address
President Droupadi Murmu remembered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last year and paid tributes. Here are the highlights of her address:
- The government has allocated Rs. 5.36 lakh to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, aiming to provide new homes for three crore additional families.
- The "Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh" campaign has been launched to uplift five crore people from the tribal community, with a budget of Rs. 80,000 crore.
- Additionally, under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive health insurance, offering an annual health coverage of Rs. 5 lakh.