Assam CM Inspects Site for New Legislative Assembly Complex in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday conducted an inspection of the site designated for the upcoming legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel at Khanikar in Dibrugarh. The initiative is part of the government's broader plan to develop Dibrugarh into the state's second capital.

Earlier in January, Sarma had announced that Dibrugarh, located approximately 450 km from Guwahati, would be developed as Assam’s second capital within the next three years. Emphasizing the project's significance, he stated, "Work on the new Assam Assembly Complex is scheduled to commence by the end of 2025. We are committed to reclaiming the lost glory of Dibrugarh and transforming it into a modern second capital of Assam. Inspected the construction site this evening."

Accompanied by Dibrugarh MLA and minister Prasanta Phukan, Sarma reviewed the proposed site where the assembly building, with a seating capacity for 160 MLAs along with their residential quarters, will be constructed. The tendering process for the project is set to begin in May.

As part of the plan, two Assembly sessions will be conducted in Dibrugarh, while the remaining two will take place in Guwahati. Additionally, the government is considering the construction of a circuit house near the assembly building, which will feature 75 rooms to accommodate government officials. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also assessed the progress of the Khanikar Stadium construction. Earlier in the day, he chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh with officials from the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, and other relevant departments to discuss measures to tackle artificial flooding in the city.

Sarma directed officials to ensure the timely completion of flood mitigation projects, stressing the importance of accountability and efficient execution. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing long-term solutions to address artificial flooding and enhance urban infrastructure in Dibrugarh.