Assam CM Slams "Duplicate Nyay Party”, Says "We are The Original One"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a dig at what he termed people demanding justice for Zubeen Garg’s death as “duplicate Nyay Party,” alleging that its only motive is to gain political mileage ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking amid ongoing public demands for justice over singer Zubeen Garg’s death, the Chief Minister asserted that the government is committed to a transparent investigation. “We are the original Nyay Party. This duplicate Nyay Party’s only motive is the upcoming elections,” Sarma said.

He further stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg’s death is expected to submit its chargesheet ahead of schedule. “Zubeen passed away on September 19, and as per procedure, the chargesheet must be filed within three months. We have set December 17 as the deadline, but the SIT has informed us that it will be ready earlier,” Sarma said.

Expressing confidence in the investigation, the Chief Minister said, “We will present all the facts before the people and the court. Once the SIT report is out, everyone will know the truth.”

He further said, “Now Akhil Gogoi may ask how I know all this, I am the Home Minister of the state, of course I will know everything.”

“And those who mocked me when I said during a broadcast that it was a murder, they will have nothing to say after this,” he added.

