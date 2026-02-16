Assam CM To Visit Bhupen Borah's Residence, Says ‘BJP Door Is Open’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he will visit the residence of senior Congress leader Bhupen Borah tomorrow, who tendered his resignation earlier in the day, triggering major political developments in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said he shares a long political history with Borah and said he will meet him personally at his residence tomorrow.

“Tomorrow evening I will visit Bhupen Borah at his residence. We joined the Congress almost at the same time 22–23 years ago. I was the General Secretary of Cotton College, and he was the General Secretary of Dibrugarh University. I left at the age of 22, while he continued longer. I will meet him and ask about his future political plans,” he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified that Borah has not contacted the BJP so far.

“He has not contacted the BJP till now. Maybe he needs some space after tendering his resignation. One of my people has informed him that I will be visiting tomorrow,” he added.

Borah on the other hand revealed that he first came to know about the Chief Minister’s planned visit through a senior journalist. Borah said that a senior journalist had called him and informed him that the CM would be visiting his residence tomorrow.

Furthermore, CM Sarma also reiterated that the BJP’s doors remain open for him. “I had said earlier as well, if Bhupen Borah wants to join the BJP, the door is open. I will also try to make him an MLA from our party,” he said.

Earlier today, Bora’s resignation sent shockwaves through the Assam Congress, pushing the party into immediate damage-control efforts.

Soon after the resignation, senior Congress leaders reached his residence and held meetings. Later, AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh told reporters that Borah had taken back his resignation after discussions with the party leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

However, Bhupen Borah’s own remarks suggested something else.

Borah said he needs time to consult his family before making a final call. “I have had discussions with the central and state leadership. They told me my resignation has not been accepted. I informed them of my position and asked for some time. By tonight or tomorrow morning, I will inform them and the media of my decision,” he said.

Amid speculation about a possible switch to the BJP, Borah avoided giving a direct answer.

“You have the right to speculate, but I have not reached a decision yet. Once I do, I will inform everyone,” he said.

He also said that it would not be appropriate to discuss BJP-related questions while Congress leaders were present with him.

