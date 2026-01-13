From 'Gogona' To 'Eri Silk': Govt's Republic Day 2026 Invitation Tells a North East Story

As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day 2026, Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to host guests from across India and abroad for the traditional ‘At Home’ reception, with preparations underway in full swing.

Advertisment

This year’s invitation has drawn special attention for its distinctive design and cultural focus. Created by National Institute of Design Ahmedabad, the invitation pays tribute to the rich traditions and craftsmanship of India’s North-Eastern states, often referred to as the Ashtalakshmi region.

Made primarily from bamboo, the invitation highlights a material deeply linked to the region’s culture, economy and everyday life. The woven bamboo box reflects traditional techniques practiced in states like Tripura, while the handmade elements showcase skills passed down through generations. The design also features motifs inspired by Assamese manuscript art and visuals drawn from the flora and fauna of the North-East.

Inside, guests will find a bamboo wall-hanging scroll that unfolds to present handcrafted items representing each North-Eastern state. Among them is an Eri silk stole, known as ‘peace silk’, an important part of the region’s textile heritage. Other inclusions feature traditional crafts such as Manipur’s Longpi black pottery, Mizoram’s handwoven Puan Chei, and a rare Nagaland fabric made from wild plant fibres that reflects revived weaving traditions.

Adding a musical touch is the Gogona, a traditional bamboo jaw harp from Assam, closely associated with Rongali Bihu celebrations.

Through this thoughtfully curated invitation, Rashtrapati Bhavan has chosen to spotlight the cultural depth, creativity and living traditions of North-East India, turning a ceremonial invite into a celebration of heritage.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets: How to Book Offline, Prices, Dates, and Live Streaming Details