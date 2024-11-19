Key Decisions of Assam Cabinet Meeting | Check Here

In a move to address various developmental challenges and enhance governance in Assam, the cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved several key decisions in the meeting on Tuesday.

These decisions focus on diverse areas including electoral reforms, agro-forestry, GST amendments, rural development, space applications, and urban planning.

Below are the major decisions taken in the cabinet meeting:

Bringing Parity in Electoral Rolls

To facilitate the preparation of the Electoral Roll for the Panchayat Election based on the Electoral Roll of the Assam Legislative Assembly prepared under the provision of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the Cabinet has approved the Amendment of Rule 12 of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995.

Fillip to Agro Forestry

To achieve the State government's plan to increase forest cover and accelerate the adoption of agroforestry as a significant component of the agricultural ecosystem, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Agroforestry Policy, 2024

This decision will ensure a dedicated state policy on agriculture, mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, increase the area under Trees Outside Forest (TOF), boost rural economy & farmers income

Amendment to State GST Act

To augment revenue, facilitate the taxpayers and promote ease of doing business, the Cabinet has approved the Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024

This ordinance will allow amendment of certain clauses in the Assam Goods and Services Tax, 2017 to suitably modify and incorporate the required changes in the act to keep parity with the changes incorporated in the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 wherever applicable

Boosting Rural Development

To give a fillip to rural development, the Cabinet has accorded approval to implement 94 projects worth ₹70.3332cr in the Soil Conservation and Agriculture sector

60 soil conservation projects will be taken up under this scheme along with 34 Solar Shallow Tubewell Minor Irrigation projects

ASSAC is the State Nodal Agency for Remote Sensing

To effectively utilise space inputs in various developmental projects in the state, Cabinet has accorded approval to designate Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) as State Nodal Agency for policy support about Remote Sensing, GIS, GPS, UAV / DRONE survey in the State

The Cabinet has also approved the inclusion of ASSAC under PM Gati Shakti driven program for data-sharing, standards for data quality and policy framework of geospatial data in the State

With this new setup as State Nodal Agency, ASSAC will be in a better position to liaise with stakeholders of the State Govt, ISRO, DOS, and NESAC in the area of scientific and techno-managerial activities

ASSAC will be able to provide advanced space technology inputs more effectively to Departments like PWD (Roads), Water Resources, Irrigation, Agriculture, Revenue & Disaster Management etc enabling them to incorporate innovative ideas in the design and implementation of the development projects, thereby cutting down cost and time overruns

Ensuring Planned Urbanisation

To continue with the urban reform initiatives of the State, and to achieve planned urban development through Building Construction activities as per norms, the Cabinet has approved the amendment of the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022

The amendment will bring about a transformation in the land use, transportation and land value-capturing mechanism of urban areas to develop sustainable, healthy, liveable and efficient cities