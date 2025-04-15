Assam Congress Slams CM Sarma Over Spat Between BJP Leaders in Nalbari

Reacting to the recent altercation between Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the inauguration of the Bahjani Mandal Office in Nalbari on Tuesday, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a social media post.

Bhupen Borah remarked that the clash between Dilip Saikia and Mallabaruah was not surprising, as internal friction within the Assam BJP—particularly between "Syndicate Sardars" and RSS-loyalists—has been long known. However, he criticised what he called the “Godi Media” for allegedly failing to report such incidents out of fear.

Borah further targeted Chief Minister Sarma, accusing him of selective aggression. "Just see how the CM who likes to show his courage and manliness by locking up ordinary people, journalists and Congress spokesmen, demurred in front of the BJP State President Dilip Saikia," Borah stated in his post on 'X'. He added that Sarma’s silence during the confrontation reflected a deeper truth about the Chief Minister’s priorities, saying, “You have always considered your chair more important than your self-respect.”

ৰাম ৰাম, পহিলা বহাগতে বিদ্ৰোহ!

SANGHI RAJ vs SYNDICATE RAJ



Earlier today, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia publicly expressed his displeasure towards State Cabinet Minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah, in the presence of CM Sarma. Dilip Saikia, along with CM Sarma and several senior party leaders, had arrived to participate in the event. Following the successful inauguration of the office building by the Chief Minister, an unexpected altercation unfolded.

According to sources, even after the inauguration was completed, Dilip Saikia was made to wait outside the office premises for a considerable period. Meanwhile, Bahjani Mandal President Mintu Tamuli remained inside the office with the Chief Minister. This prolonged exclusion reportedly triggered Saikia’s discontent.

Visibly agitated, Saikia vented his frustration directly in front of the Chief Minister. He criticised Mintu Tamuli and asked that he be sidelined from the party. Saikia also addressed Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah with harsh remarks, expressing his dissatisfaction over the incident.