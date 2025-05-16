Assam: Congress Targets MP Minister, Files FIR For Comment On Sofia Qurashi

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has filed an FIR against Madhya Pradesh’s Tribal Welfare Minister Kuwar Vijay Shah for allegedly making derogatory and inflammatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army, amid growing outrage over his comments.
The FIR, lodged at Dispur Police Station by Bandip Dutta, Chairman of the Civic and Social Outreach Congress (APCC), accuses the BJP minister of communalising the armed forces by linking Colonel Qureshi’s religious identity with terrorism. During a government function held on May 12, 2025, in Raikunda village, Indore, Shah reportedly said, “Those who have widowed our daughters, we have taught a lesson by sending a sister from their community.” The statement, widely circulated via a viral video and covered in news reports, has drawn sharp criticism for being divisive and disrespectful towards the armed forces.
The FIR cites violations under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c), and calls for an immediate investigation and legal action against the minister.
In a statement to the media, Bandip Dutta said, “To honour the Indian Army’s unwavering dedication in protecting our nation, we recently conducted a rally. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, where 26 innocent lives were lost, all 140 crore Indians stand firmly with our armed forces. In such a critical moment, a cabinet minister from the BJP making disparaging remarks against a serving officer is unacceptable and threatens the unity of our country.”
Dutta added that the FIR was filed under the guidance of APCC President Bhupen Bora and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP leaders across Assam, not as political opponents but as fellow citizens, to join us in filing FIRs against Vijay Shah in every police station across the state.”
Calling for solidarity, Dutta appealed to the public, saying, “I request all citizens to come forward and stand in support of the Indian Army during this sensitive time. This is not about politics, it’s about our nation.”
