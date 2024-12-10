Assam: Customs Department Seizes Tiger Skin in Nagaon, Arrests 2

In a major crackdown, the Customs Department on Tuesday has seized a tiger skin and arrested two smugglers involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

The operation took place in the Nilbagan area of Nagaon district. The two smugglers had attempted to smuggle the tiger skin to Myanmar, having killed the animal over a year ago.

The Customs Department, acting on a tip-off, successfully apprehended the suspects and seized the tiger skin. The arrested individuals were trying to sell the skin in the black market, highlighting the ongoing threat to wildlife and illegal trade networks in the region.

The Customs Department has urged the public to report any incidents of animal killings or illegal trade, emphasizing the importance of collective action in preserving endangered species.

An investigation into the illicit wildlife trade is still ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.