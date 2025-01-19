Seasoned Cop GP Singh Appointed as Director General of CRPF

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, was formalized through an official order dated January 18, 2025.

Advertisment

According to the order, Singh will assume charge from the date of his joining and will serve until November 30, 2027, or until further orders. The order, signed by Director Sakshi Mittal, was addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with copies sent to key government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office, the Home Minister's office, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Official order

A seasoned officer of the 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the Indian Police Service(IPS), Singh brings decades of experience in law enforcement, counterinsurgency, and internal security operations. His appointment is seen as a strategic move, considering his extensive service in the Northeast and central agencies.

Currently serving as the DGP of Assam, Singh has played a crucial role in handling law and order in the state. Notably, in December 2019, he was called back from central deputation as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) to manage the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. His tenure saw a tough crackdown on unrest, during which four protestors, including a 17-year-old, reportedly died in police action.

Before returning to Assam, Singh served as Inspector General with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from 2013 to 2019. He was also associated with the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the security of high-profile dignitaries. In Assam, he led the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing and was instrumental in the formation of the Rhino Protection Task Force in 2021.

Singh will take over from Special DG Vitul Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who was holding an officiating charge after the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024.

Apart from his policing career, Singh is known for his active presence on social media, with over 214.7K followers on X (formerly Twitter). Following his appointment, he posted a message expressing gratitude to Goddess Kamakhya. His family has a strong law enforcement background, with one of his daughters currently serving as an IPS officer in the AGMUT cadre, posted in Delhi Police.

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force, plays a crucial role in internal security, counterinsurgency, and anti-terror operations. With his vast experience in law enforcement and counterinsurgency, Singh’s leadership is expected to further strengthen the force’s capabilities in tackling security challenges across the country.