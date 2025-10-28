Assam Doctor Who Delivered 21 Babies in 10 Hours Dies in Car Crash

Three persons were killed in a horrific road accident on National Highway 27 near Silsang in Assam’s Morigaon district late Monday night.

According to reports, the accident took place around 3 am and the impact was so severe that all three victims died on the spot and their bodies remained trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle for several hours.

Among the deceased was Dr Kanteswar Bordoloi, a medical officer at Morigaon Civil Hospital, along with Achik Rahman and Manas Mahanta, both employees of Morigaon Maternity and Multi-Speciality Hospital.

Police later towed the accident-hit vehicle along with the bodies to Nellie Police Station for necessary procedures.

Notably, Dr Bordoloi was widely known in the local medical fraternity for his dedication to public healthcare. Just a month ago, he had come into the news for reportedly conducting 21 Caesarean deliveries within a span of just 12 hours.

The cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, but preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle may have lost control due to overspeeding.

