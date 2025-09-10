Assam Doctor Served Notice After 21 C-Sections in 10 Hours

A senior gynaecologist at a civil hospital in Assam’s Morigaon district has been asked to explain his actions after performing 21 C-section deliveries in just 10 hours.

The district health authority issued a show-cause notice following concerns about patient safety and compliance with sterilisation protocols.

According to reports, the notice was served to Dr Kantheswar Bordoloi, who carried out the emergency cesarean procedures on September 5 at the hospital’s major operating theatre. The additional district commissioner (health) has asked the doctor to submit detailed reports for each case, covering preparation, procedures followed, and how surgical instruments were sterilised.

While Dr Bordoloi has defended his actions, saying he is fully trained and capable of handling multiple surgeries within a limited time, the district administration, howeverr, expressed concern over the unusually high number of procedures in a short period and stressed the need to ensure strict adherence to patient safety standards.

The hospital and district authorities are now reviewing the submissions before taking further action.

