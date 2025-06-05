Assam Employees Seek CM’s Help to Stop Bank Pension Branch Transfer

The All Assam Employees' Council has sent a letter seeking the immediate intervention of the state Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to stop the process of transferring the Indian State Bank’s pension branch from Guwahati to Kolkata. It is to be noted that a decision has been made to transfer this pension branch, located in Lakhara, Guwahati, to Kolkata, and such a process has already begun.

In a letter dated July 4, 2025, the All Assam Employees' Council addressed Chief Minister Sarma regarding the transfer of the Indian State Bank’s pension branch from Guwahati to Kolkata. The letter highlights that a large number of retired Assam government employees have their pension accounts maintained in various branches of the Indian State Bank across Assam.

The pension-related work is being efficiently managed at the Indian State Bank’s pension branch office located in Lokhra, Guwahati. This facilitates the resolution of pension-related concerns for thousands of retired teachers and employees of Assam.

According to the All Assam Employees Council, they have learned from reliable sources that the Indian State Bank has decided to transfer the mentioned branch to Kolkata. As a result, various issues arising at the bank will need to be addressed in Kolkata, creating difficulties for pensioners of the Assam government, who will face harassment.

Therefore, the Employees Council has submitted a letter to Chief Minister Sarma, urging him to take immediate action to enact legislative measures to keep the Indian State Bank branch in Assam.

