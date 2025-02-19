Assam Eyes Global Business Ties as Advantage Assam 2.0 Takes Shape

The Assam government is gearing up for Advantage Assam 2.0, with a strong emphasis on investment promotion and business collaborations.

Informing about the development, State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah on Wednesday stated that the event, scheduled for February 25-26, will not be open to the general public and will cater only to invited entrepreneurs and registered participants.

According to officials, nearly 14,000 individuals have registered so far, with 9,200 applications already approved. Only those deemed eligible after document verification will receive entry permits.

To facilitate business discussions, special provisions will be made for entrepreneurs facing language barriers, with interpreters ensuring seamless communication. Additionally, the event is open to investors committing a minimum of ₹5 lakh.

A total of 450 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings have been confirmed, and multiple partner countries are set to participate in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will grace the occasion as chief guests. Security arrangements have been given top priority to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

