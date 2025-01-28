Bhumi Pujan Ceremony Marks the Beginning of Advantage Assam 2.0

The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony for Advantage Assam 2.0 was held today at the Khanapara Assam Veterinary College Ground, marking the commencement of preparations for the mega investment summit.

Assam’s Minister for Industries and Commerce Expansion, Bimal Borah, presided over the foundation-laying event.

The minister hailed the occasion as “a beautiful morning for Assam”, expressing optimism about the state’s economic future. The summit, scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, is expected to witness participation from several Union Ministers, leading industrialists, and global stakeholders. The event will feature 16 sessions and an exhibition, providing a platform for discussions on investment opportunities in the region.

According to officials, companies from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan, and the European Union are set to join as country partners. The summit is projected to attract approximately 300 investors, paving the way for significant industrial collaborations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending the event, underscoring its national importance. The exhibition will be open to the public on February 27 and 28.

Political Reactions

Speaking at the event, Minister Bimal Borah criticized the Congress for its alleged lack of industrial progress during its tenure. He remarked, “The people of Assam know what the situation was under Congress. While they continue to talk nonsense, our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working towards development and employment opportunities for our youth.”

Borah also took a dig at Congress’s approach to technological advancements, stating, “According to Congress, Assam’s youth don’t need to know about semiconductors. But here, we are fostering innovation and new ideas for the future.”

With Advantage Assam 2.0, the state aims to boost investment, innovation, and economic growth, further solidifying its position as a key business hub in the region.

