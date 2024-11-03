Another Escapee from Morigaon Jail Recaptured in Tirupati, 2 Still At Large

Notably, five prisoners managed to break free from the barracks of the jail on October 11. Following police search, Saifuddin, one of the prisoners, was re-captured on October 26. According to sources, he was apprehended from the Nagaon Stand area under the Morigaon Sadar Police Station. Saifuddin had been hiding in Nagaland’s Dimapur but recently returned to Morigaon, which led to his capture.