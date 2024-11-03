Another Escapee from Morigaon Jail Recaptured in Tirupati, 2 Still At Large

Another prisoner who escaped from the Morigaon District Jail has been arrested by the police, sources said.
The re-captured prisoner has been identified as Ziarul Islam. According to sources, he was nabbed from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. Ziarul is a resident of Tezpur's Misamari.
Notably, five prisoners managed to break free from the barracks of the jail on October 11. Following police search, Saifuddin, one of the prisoners, was re-captured on October 26. According to sources, he was apprehended from the Nagaon Stand area under the Morigaon Sadar Police Station. Saifuddin had been hiding in Nagaland’s Dimapur but recently returned to Morigaon, which led to his capture.
One of the escapees, Abdul Rashid's body was later recovered from a pond in Lahorighat on October 14.
With Ziarul's arrest today, the hunt now remains for two more absconding prisoners, Mafidul Islam and Nur Islam.