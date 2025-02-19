Assam: 5th Body Recovered from Umrangso’s 'Cursed' Coal Mine

After 44 days of relentless search operations, rescue teams recovered a fifth body from the ill-fated coal mine in Umrangso’s Tin Kilo, Kalamati on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) made the recovery as part of ongoing efforts to locate the remaining trapped workers. The Umrangso mining tragedy, which has drawn widespread attention, continues to be a focal point of legal and political debates.

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court held a crucial hearing on February 14 regarding illegal coal mining in Assam.

Sources indicate that the state government, adhering to the court's directives, submitted an affidavit within a week, detailing its actions against illegal mining. The court has consolidated 14 cases related to rat-hole mining for a joint hearing, including the suo motu case registered concerning the Umrangso mine disaster.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday raised the issue in the Assembly, highlighting that 11 workers remain trapped. He demanded an immediate halt to the session until their rescue and called for the urgent deployment of a fact-finding team to the site.

