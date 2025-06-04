Assam Flood Update: Fresh Flood Fury Hits Kampur After Embankment Breach

A sudden breach in the embankment of the Nishari River near Sarupathar in Barhampur constituency has triggered fresh devastation in Assam’s Kampur region. Although water levels in the Kapili and Borpani rivers have slightly receded, the collapse of the Nishari embankment has led to severe inundation across more than 10 villages, including Tetelisora, Palsa, Teliaati, Buklung, and Grant. Thousands of residents are now grappling with renewed hardship, as homes and farmlands remain submerged.
Several homes and vast stretches of farmland now lie submerged, and many families have been forced to seek shelter in makeshift relief centres or atop embankments. With their houses still underwater and personal belongings destroyed, villagers are battling a renewed wave of hardship just days after a brief respite.
In the midst of the crisis, the Assam Police has stepped in to assist. Officers from Kampur Police visited relief camps to assess the situation, address grievances, and ensure proper distribution of essential supplies. The police team also held awareness sessions on flood safety and monitored food distribution and camp management. Displaced residents expressed their appreciation for the police’s timely support during these trying times.
Meanwhile, in the Raha constituency, young social worker and entrepreneur Utpal Bania visited several flood-hit villages to express solidarity with the victims. He appealed to the government to implement a long-term, sustainable solution to the annual flood crisis, which locals describe as a recurring “festival of misery.” Bania also called for urgent scrutiny and corrective action against mismanagement in hydroelectric projects on the Kapili and Borpani rivers, developments widely believed to be worsening flood conditions in the region.
Amid the human tragedy, wildlife too has been caught in the deluge. In a heartwarming display of bravery and compassion, residents of West Kawoimari in Katiyatholi, Nagaon, rescued two deer that had been swept away by floodwaters. The animals were spotted struggling in the currents, and local youth swam through the waters to bring them to safety. The Kathiatoli Forest Department was informed, and officials transported the rescued deer to the range office for further care.
As the Kapili, Borpani, and now Nishari rivers continue to wreak havoc, the flood crisis in central Assam has become a grim reminder of the region’s vulnerability and the urgent need for systemic flood management reforms.
