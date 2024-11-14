Assam: Body of Missing Girl Found in Nishari River in Kampur

The body of a minor girl was recovered from the Nishari River at Kampur within Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

Sources informed that body was found near Kekuri Bari village, not very far from the river. The deceased, identified as Jagriti Hazarika, had gone missing on Wednesday evening, and efforts were launched to locate her.

The search, conducted with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local residents, led to the tragic discovery of the body in the river.

Local police were present at the scene during the recovery operation. While it is suspected that the girl might have accidentally drowned, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

An investigation has been launched in this regard.