Assam Flood Update: Upper Assam Battles Floods, Embankments Breach Again

Duliajan: A state of panic has gripped the Gamtal area under Tengakhat constituency after several sections of a newly constructed embankment began leaking water, raising fears of another flood among the local residents.
It may be recalled that last year, floodwaters from the swelling Burhi Dihing River had breached the embankment in the area, resulting in severe devastation across 15 villages in Tengakhat. In the aftermath of the disaster, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had personally visited the site and assured the people of constructing a new embankment to prevent future flooding.
However, residents now allege that the embankment was constructed using substandard materials by the concerned department. As a result, the newly built structure has already begun to fail, causing widespread fear and discontent among the villagers.
The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly condemned the situation and criticized the authorities for their negligence. The unfolding crisis raises serious questions about accountability and the quality of disaster mitigation infrastructure in the region.
Moran: Severe flooding has struck Khowang's Haladhibari Moina village near Moran, as the swelling waters of the Burhidihing River breached a weakened ring embankment, submerging large parts of the area. The floodwaters have inundated the homes of at least 52 families, many of whom have now taken shelter atop the embankment itself.
The rising waters have also severely disrupted road connectivity, leaving Moina village almost entirely cut off. With the main access route submerged, residents now depend solely on canoes for movement. Vegetable gardens and livestock shelters are underwater, and many villagers have moved their cattle and pets to the embankment in search of safety. Several homes have knee-deep water inside, forcing families to live in extremely precarious conditions.
Villagers have alleged that they have received no aid or relief from the government so far. They also expressed frustration over the lack of long-term solutions, pointing out that a section of the same embankment, about 700 meters long, was previously washed away by floods a few years ago. Despite repeated appeals, authorities have failed to carry out necessary repairs, resulting in annual inundation of the area.
Locals now say they are being forced to coexist with floods year after year, as basic infrastructure remains neglected and government intervention absent.
Numaligarh: A poignant scene unfolded in Medak village near Mohuramukh in Numaligarh, where women farmers were seen wading through chest-deep floodwaters to harvest submerged paddy crops. The swelling waters of the Gelabil River have inundated vast stretches of agricultural land, leaving farmers devastated.
Large tracts of Boro paddy, cultivated with immense effort, were submerged before the harvest could be completed. In a desperate attempt to salvage what little they can, farmers are now cutting the soaked paddy by hand, tying bundles on raised platforms and even drying them on makeshift bamboo structures in waterlogged fields.
The situation has left the farming community in deep distress, as they watch their months of hard labour being washed away by the floods. With no immediate relief in sight, these flood-affected farmers are battling both rising waters and shrinking hopes.
Bokakhat: In Bokakhat’s greater Bonkowal area, the situation remains grim. Rising floodwaters have entered educational institutions, forcing schools to shut down indefinitely. Teaching activities have come to a standstill, depriving students of education. In many instances, school furniture was narrowly saved from being washed away. Local residents, struggling with the twin challenges of displacement and uncertainty, have voiced growing concern over the lack of long-term flood mitigation.
Khumtai: Reacting to the crisis, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, during his visit to Khumtai, offered a message of hope to flood-hit farmers and residents. He assured that the state government will provide adequate compensation for crop losses through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He urged all farmers to avail the benefits of the crop insurance scheme and emphasized that the Agriculture Department is working actively to extend timely support. He also appealed to the public to exercise caution, adding that all departments are working in coordination as per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directives.
Dergaon: Meanwhile, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Dergaon MLA Bhobendra Nath Bharali visited the flood-affected regions of Dergaon to take stock of the damage. The leaders focused their attention on the Shagunpara embankment, which was breached by the Brahmaputra River, leading to the flooding of vast agricultural areas.
MLA Bharali slammed the Water Resources Department, stating that despite prior warnings, it failed to act promptly. “Had the department taken necessary action in time, the crisis could have been avoided,” Bharali said. MP Tasa stressed the importance of proactive disaster preparedness and coordinated relief efforts, urging authorities to accelerate infrastructural repairs.
As the flood situation unfolds, the combined response from local leaders and state agencies remains under close public scrutiny, with affected residents calling for urgent relief and long-term flood management strategies.
