Assam Flood Update: Kaziranga Flood Spurs New Wildlife Safety Steps

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is currently experiencing the first flood of the year, with 37 out of its 233 forest camps submerged. During this flood period, there has been a noticeable increase in animal movement within the park’s wildlife corridors.
To ensure the safety of Kaziranga’s diverse wildlife during the flood season, the park authorities have initiated special measures in coordination with the Golaghat District Transport Department. The Kaziranga National Park management has installed sensor cameras at seven key points along National Highway 37, which runs adjacent to the park. These cameras monitor vehicles travelling at speeds exceeding 40 km/h, and violators face fines imposed by the park authorities.
In addition to the seven cameras installed by the national park, the Golaghat District Transport Enforcement Team is equipped with advanced technology to closely monitor all vehicles in the area. Special measures have also been put in place to prevent vehicles from stopping within wildlife corridors under any circumstances.
These steps aim to minimise harm to the animals and ensure safe passage during the flood season in Kaziranga.
