Assam Flood Update: Kaziranga on Alert; Wildlife Rules Enforced

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is facing twin challenges as monsoon floods submerge vast stretches of the park and new, stricter wildlife protection rules come into force on National Highway 37.
With the season’s first wave of flooding, 45 of the park’s 233 forest camps have gone underwater. The affected camps are spread across several ranges: 7 each in the Agoratoli and Kaziranga ranges, 10 in Bagori, 4 in Bokakhat, 6 in Burapahar, 10 in Biswanath, and 1 in Nagaon. Forest officials have confirmed the rescue of four animals from the Biswanath range, while two others tragically drowned while trying to escape the rising waters.
The floods have also triggered animal migration from submerged areas like Haldhibari and Malani toward the Karbi Hills. In response, the forest department has intensified patrolling along NH-37 to ensure safe wildlife passage. Forest personnel are on high alert, supported by thermal drones and sensor cameras to monitor animal movement, particularly at night.
Amid the natural crisis, Kaziranga authorities have rolled out tougher regulations to curb wildlife casualties on NH-37, which cuts through critical animal corridors. Under the new directive, any vehicle that hits or kills wildlife by exceeding the 40 km/h speed limit will now face criminal charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Kaziranga DFO Arun Vignesh stated that such incidents will no longer be treated as minor offences. Unlike the earlier ₹5,000 fine prescribed by the National Green Tribunal, these cases will now be prosecuted similarly to wildlife poaching, with drivers facing arrest and legal action.
“These measures aim to ensure stricter accountability and discourage reckless driving in ecologically sensitive areas,” Vignesh said.
As Kaziranga battles seasonal floods and human-wildlife conflict risks, officials say these proactive steps are crucial for safeguarding the park’s rich biodiversity and ensuring peaceful coexistence between wildlife and human activity.
Also Read: Assam Flood Update: Teen Missing in Dhubri Beel, Hajo Bridge Collapses