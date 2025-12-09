Assam: Foreign Cigarettes Worth Nearly 2 Cr Seized in Silchar; Two Arrested

A massive haul of illegal foreign cigarettes worth nearly Rs 2 crore was recovered in Assam’s Silchar after Assam Rifles and Cachar Police conducted a targeted operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

The team intercepted a consignment containing 3,060 packets of smuggled cigarettes in the Tarapur area, dealing a major blow to cross-border contraband networks.

Two individuals, Hanannan Husain Burnhuiya of Islamabad, Cachar, and Islamuddin Laskar of Bagha, were detained in connection with the seizure, and a vehicle suspected to be used for transporting the items was also taken into custody.

All seized materials and the arrested suspects were handed over to Cachar Police for legal action.

In a separate major crackdown, Assam Rifles, along with Police and CRPF personnel, recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets valued at about Rs 12.5 crore from a vehicle in Jiribam, Manipur. The teams launched the joint operation on December 6 after receiving specific intelligence about drug movement in the area.

Two individuals were apprehended, and the narcotics along with mobile handsets were handed over to Jiribam Police.

