Assam: Former AASU GS Shankar Jyoti Baruah, Several Others Set to Join BJP

Former All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah is set to join active politics, with indications that he will soon enter the BJP, putting an end to widespread speculation.

Advertisment

According to sources, a list has emerged suggesting that several former student leaders and political figures are preparing to join the BJP along with Baruah. The list reportedly includes around 10 leaders associated with student organisations and other political parties.

Among the prominent names are former AASU leaders Kanak Gogoi, Arjun Chetty, Rajib Gogoi, and Raktim Bora. Also on the list are Satya Borgohain, Pranjit Hazarika, Shiva Karmakar, Bablu Bhumij, and Congress leader Samiranjan Barsoikia.

Sources indicate that all the leaders named in the list are likely to formally join the BJP in the coming days, however there is no official confirmation for the same.

Also Read: AASU Leadership Refuses To Take Side Of Sankar Jyoti Baruah