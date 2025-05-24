AASU Leadership Refuses To Take Side Of Sankar Jyoti Baruah

In response to recent developments in Duliajan, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) President Utpal Sarma issued a strong statement condemning any association with individuals accused of serious misconduct.

Speaking on the matter, Sarma clarified that AASU has no intention of wasting its time and energy on what he described as a "purely personal dispute." He added, "It is improper to stand in support of someone accused of physical assault and sexual harassment under the pretext of a marriage proposal."

Sarma emphasised that it is wrong to assume the student body would stand behind such an individual. "Many were expecting AASU to take a stand on the matter. All it takes is a moment of reflection to understand that an organization like ours would never side with someone facing such serious allegations," he stated.

He further remarked, "Those who have been expelled from the organization no longer enjoy the status of a former member. Just because someone left AASU out of fear of being expelled, doesn't mean we should continue to support them."

Sarma also addressed concerns about attempts to influence the organisation’s leadership. "No former AASU leader has ever attempted to forcibly take over leadership, including the current situation regarding Dipu," he said, referring to local internal disputes.

Providing further context, he said that until May 10, a different individual served as the President of AASU’s Duliajan regional unit. That person had been asked to respond to a show-cause notice, but has since gone untraceable.

Utpal Sarma also condemned derogatory remarks made against the indigenous people of Assam. He stated, "Any disrespectful comment against the indigenous Assamese will not be tolerated. It is completely unacceptable to refer to the people of Assam as 'those who eat for free' (free mein khane wala log)."

He called for appropriate legal action against such remarks. "If this were a general comment against the Assamese community, then it is intolerable. If the remarks were aimed at a few specific individuals, that too must be scrutinized. The government must act swiftly and take necessary action," he concluded.

In a strong statement on current socio-political issues, AASU chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said it was a mistake to place hope in those accused of serious misconduct. Referring to allegations of sexual exploitation under the guise of arranging a marriage for a member, he remarked, "Those who are supporting such individuals should have known better."

Addressing the pressing issue of illegal immigration, Bhattacharjya demanded that the central government take immediate steps to deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants. “A list has already been prepared. Anti-India activities are being operated from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Assam and the Northeast must not be allowed to turn into a second Tripura or Jammu and Kashmir,” he warned.

He called for a “Special Operation” to address the issue at the earliest, adding that the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants is leading to lawlessness and conflict in Assam. Citing data reportedly mentioned in Parliament, Bhattacharjya noted that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had stated there are around 2 crore illegal immigrants across India. “The government knows the exact figure in Assam,” he asserted.

He further demanded that the police take firm action against both illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and religious extremists. He also mentioned that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to update the NRC. “Even though we have not accepted the current NRC, it has still left out 19 lakh names,” he pointed out.

Bhattacharjya also commented on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, stating that discussions had taken place and calling upon the government to implement the recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee in full.

Reaffirming his commitment to the indigenous people, he declared, “This is our Assam, a land for the indigenous. Any act that insults the indigenous people will not be tolerated. The government must take firm action.”

