"Assam Govt Allowing Goons to Operate Without Fear": Rakibul Hussain

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain has strongly condemned the attack on him, alleging that the perpetrators had been emboldened due to inaction by the authorities.

Advertisment

Speaking to media persons on the issue, Hussain asserted that the goons have been given permission to operate without any fear. He said, "These are the same individuals who have been allowed to operate without consequences by the Assam Government. They have been assured that even if they kill someone, there is no need to worry."

Taking a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said that the CM is facing a security threat which is why he is trying to politically survive by diverting attention with irrelevant issues.

"I am now faced with a decision—whether to keep filing FIRs out of fear or to continue engaging with the public. Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing a security threat himself, which is why he is trying to politically survive by diverting attention with irrelevant issues. But one thing is now certain, he will be removed from the Chief Minister’s seat in 2026," Hussain stated.

Rakibul Hussain's son, Tanzil Hussain also expressed outrage over the incident, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. "My father is not just a Congress leader; he is the elected representative of a Lok Sabha constituency with 24 lakh people. If someone in his position has to face such an attack, one can only imagine the security situation for the general public. The government is least bothered about ensuring public safety," he remarked.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the incident, calling it a failure of the state government. "I strongly denounce the brutal attack on Congress leader Rakibul Hussain and his son. This government has failed to provide security to a public representative," he said.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah also lashed out at the BJP government, drawing parallels with a past attack on himself. He said, "I was attacked in broad daylight, and no action was taken. Now, MP Rakibul Hussain has been physically attacked in broad daylight. This is nothing but goondaraj against the opposition. The BJP government is afraid as the public is slowly turning against them. The Home Ministry of Assam under @himantabiswa has been a total failure. Resorting to violence to silence us only exposes their inability to maintain law and order. Democracy is under threat!"

It may mentioned that, earlier today, Rakibul Hussain was attacked by miscreants at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat while on his way to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari. According to reports, a group of individuals with their faces covered in black cloth waved black flags at the MP before launching the attack. The miscreants also assaulted his bodyguard, further escalating the situation. To bring the situation under control, Hussain’s security personnel fired warning shots in the air, ensuring the MP’s safety and preventing any major harm.