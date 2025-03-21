Subscribe

Assam Govt Announces Free Accommodation for State Civilian Awardees

The Assam government on Friday announced free accommodation for recipients of the state's highest civilian awards at Assam Bhawans and circuit houses.

Pratidin Time
The Assam government on Friday announced free accommodation for recipients of the state's highest civilian awards at Assam Bhawans and circuit houses. The initiative, which took immediate effect, aims to extend due recognition and privileges to individuals honored for their exceptional contributions to society.

According to the official notification, awardees of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav accolades will be entitled to a complimentary stay for up to 15 days at a time. The policy stipulates an initial period of seven days, with the option to extend for an additional eight days, subject to prior intimation. To avail of the extended stay, awardees must notify the General Administration Department (GAD) via email at gad.assam@gov.in at least one week in advance.

The government has clarified that this policy will remain in effect until further orders.

Instituted to recognize excellence across diverse fields—including public service, literature, sports, and culture—Assam’s highest civilian awards are conferred annually on Assam Divas (December 2). Among them, the Assam Baibhav holds the highest distinction, followed by the Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav.

