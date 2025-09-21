Shyamkanu Mahanta Responds to Outrage After Zubeen's Death | Read Full Statement

Amidst growing criticism and public outrage, Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), has released a detailed statement explaining the events that led to the tragic death of music legend Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Read his full statement below -

“At this moment of immense grief, it pains me deeply to write these words. The untimely death of our priceless treasure, Zubeen Garg, is an unbearable loss for the entire state. The news has left Assam shattered and speechless.

In those difficult hours, I was constantly running between hospitals and official procedures in Singapore, trying to be with Zubeen’s team and ensure all arrangements for bringing him back home were made according to local regulations. Today, I want to clarify a few points in writing.

1) The first allegation is that I forced Zubeen to come to Singapore.

That is not true. When we started the North East Festival in 2013, it was Zubeen himself who encouraged me to begin. He always said publicly that he and I started this festival together. For 13 years, he attended every edition in Delhi, and he had joined us in Mumbai and abroad too. Many videos exist where Zubeen himself said we must take this festival to different parts of the world. When we told him about Singapore, he was delighted and said he would sing a couple of songs and bring along his cousin Sandeepan and musician Shekhar.

On his own social media page, Zubeen invited people in Singapore to attend the festival. The Indian Embassy was leading the event, and Zubeen was attending as a “cultural ambassador.” He even asked us to book him a direct flight so that he could arrive early, rest for a couple of days, and then take part. His manager Siddhartha coordinated everything with us. I had personally advised him to rest at the hotel.

In fact, on 18th September, Tanmoy from the Assamese community in Singapore informed me that they wanted to take Zubeen out sightseeing. I told him not to. I had also informed the Association president Abhimanyu Talukdar not to take Zubeen anywhere as he was needed for the opening event of the Embassy on 19th evening. This has even been reported by India Today NE.

2) The second allegation is that I failed to save Zubeen when the incident happened.

On 19th September, I was busy with our official event at Shangri-La Hotel with senior Singapore representatives, Indian Embassy officials, and North East delegates. None of us knew Zubeen had gone out with friends from the local Assamese community. When I left for the meeting, he was still resting in his room.

It was only during the meeting that I got a message from Siddhartha saying that Zubeen had met with a serious accident. Immediately, I informed the Embassy and rushed to the hospital. Despite desperate efforts by the guards on the boat and doctors at the hospital, he could not be saved. At 5:14 pm Singapore time, the doctors declared him gone.

Later we learned that the boat trip had been arranged by members of the Assamese community, including his close friend Tanmoy. About 12 Assamese friends were with him on the boat, along with his cousin Sandeepan, manager Siddhartha, and musician Shekhar. According to them, Zubeen knew how to swim, but the tragedy struck suddenly while they were in the water. His cousin, a police officer himself, confirmed that CPR was attempted until they reached the hospital, but nothing worked.

This loss is beyond words, for me, for his team, and for all of Assam.

Zubeen was not just a singer for us, he was our friend, philosopher, and guide. Every decision about our festival was taken after discussing with him. He had always said he and I started this festival together. Losing him feels like losing a part of myself.

I know there is anger, questions, and blame directed at me. But I have nothing to hide. I am ready for a full investigation and will extend complete cooperation to the authorities.

Our festival has always tried to showcase Assam’s best, its tea, agarwood, tourism, muga silk, Bihu, Sattriya, ethnic culture, and agriculture. Zubeen was our brand ambassador, the face of the North East. He carried Assam with him everywhere. That is why he was always there with us.

This time too, he was excited. He had planned to sing “Neeyoror Phool” with his guitar, to pay tribute to Bhupen Da in front of dignitaries and diplomats. Sadly, fate didn’t allow it.

This tragedy has shaken all of us. I am shattered, the team is devastated, and the people of Assam are heartbroken. I can only bow my head in grief, share in your sorrow, and seek forgiveness.”