Assam Govt. Releases 24X7 Student Helpline Numbers In Case Of Emergency

The government of Assam has released emergency numbers for students from Assam residing in different parts of the country to contact whenever necessary.

Advertisment

In a latest notice signed by the Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhavan, New Delhi, the government of Assam has released 24X7 Student Helpline Numbers.

The emergency student helpline number, as released by the Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhavan, New Delhi, is 011-23010298, 26877111. Moreover, the numbers of Ranadeip Kumar Dam, Joint Secretary, GAD &OSD, and of Vinod Kalita, House Manager, Assam Bhavan, New Delhi, are included in the notice.

A considerable number of students from Assam stay in different parts of the country to pursue their studies. Students from Assam also stay in Rajasthan, Punjab for academic purposes. In the wake of the growing tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian authorities have put restrictions on civilian flight operations in several cities of India. In the wake of it, Govt. of Assam has come out with an emergency arrangement for students hailing from Assam and staying in different parts of the country.

Official Notice

Also Read: "The approval of IMF Loan To Pakistan Is Shocking And Disappointing,"- Gaurav Gogoi