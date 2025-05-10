'The approval of IMF Loan To Pakistan Is Shocking And Disappointing,'- Gaurav Gogoi

Assam MP and Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has expressed his concerns over the IMF granting 1 billion USD as a loan to Pakistan. Gogoi took out his X handle where he wrote- “The approval of a $1 billion loan after the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam attack is shocking and disappointing. The loan will only perpetuate the rule of the army over the state.”

He also said, “ The IMF Board comprises 25 member countries such as the US, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Israel.”

Notably, the IMF on Friday approved the immediate disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

India, on the other hand, had registered its protest during the IMF Executive Board meeting, voicing serious concerns about Pakistan’s poor track record with IMF programmes and the potential misuse of funds for financing state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. India opposed the proposed USD 2.3 billion fresh loans to Pakistan, citing national and global security concerns.

However, during voting at the executive meeting of the IMF, India chose to abstain from it, which drew criticism. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of “chickening out,” stating that a firm 'No' vote would have sent a stronger message.

