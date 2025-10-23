Assam Guv Adopts 100 TB Patients Under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative

In a significant step toward achieving the vision of a TB-free India, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday adopted 100 tuberculosis (TB) patients from Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). The adoption ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

During the event, the Governor distributed food baskets to five TB patients and felicitated five Ni-kshay Mitras and five TB Champions in recognition of their contribution to the state’s fight against tuberculosis.

Highlighting the importance of community participation, Governor Kataria said tuberculosis remains one of India’s most serious public health challenges, but with collective efforts, empathy, and sustained engagement, the goal of eliminating TB can be achieved. He described the adoption of 100 patients as both a personal commitment and social responsibility, noting that the fight against TB requires not just medical intervention but also emotional and community support.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the national TB elimination drive into a Jan Andolan (people’s movement), the Governor urged more individuals and organisations to come forward and contribute to the cause.

Kataria also lauded Assam’s progress in TB control, noting that the state’s TB testing rate has risen sharply from 842 per lakh population in 2022 to 2,915 per lakh population, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment. With a 90 percent treatment success rate, Assam is setting an example for TB care and control across the country.

He further highlighted the use of AI-based tools like the Prediction of Adverse TB Outcomes (PATO) system, which helps predict complications early and improve patient recovery. “As a result of these efforts, Assam’s TB mortality rate has declined from 3.1 percent to 2.4 percent, a positive sign of progress,” the Governor said.

Governor Kataria also appreciated the 100-Day TB-Free India Campaign and the ongoing awareness and support initiatives led by Raj Bhavan and the State Health Department, including programmes in educational institutions and financial and nutritional aid for patients.

Since the launch of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative on September 9, 2022, Assam has registered over 21,600 Ni-kshay Mitras, who provide comprehensive support, medical, nutritional, and emotional, to TB patients across the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening Assam’s TB response, the Governor stressed that while medical care is essential, compassion and community involvement are equally important in restoring dignity and hope to those affected by the disease.

The event was attended by Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare; S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor; and senior officials from Raj Bhavan, the National Health Mission, and the State TB Cell, among other dignitaries.

